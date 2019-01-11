Horsham town centre barbers to open second branch at South Lodge hotel

A Horsham town centre barbers is to open a second branch at South Lodge hotel.

Grizzly's Male Hair Salon has announced it will provide hairdressing services for the new £14million spa development at the five-star South Lodge Hotel in Lower Beeding.

Based in the Bishopric, the salon currently offers a range of luxury services and products, including a £26 hot and cold towel shave.

Chris O'Sullivan, owner of the salon, said: "It's a real privilege to be recognised and to be spoken about.

He told how he was looking forward to being part of 'something that's going to be special'.

Chris added: "It's just a chance to replicate all our good service, the quality of our products and to keep growing the brand."

The new development at the hotel will include saunas, steam rooms, a new restaurant, a state of the art gym, a holistic studio, a nail and pedicure salon and three swimming pools - including the UK’s first heated natural swim pond.

A spokesman for South Lodge said: "We’re very excited to have Grizzly’s on-board."

