Horsham employer provides for an ‘extra 73 team members’

A Horsham employer has expanded its offices, making provision for more than 70 extra team members.

Envision Pharmagroup, a leading company in medical affairs, has acquired additional office space in St Mark’s Court which will provide ‘seating and facilities for an extra 73 team members’ according to the group.

Envision’s chief people officer, Petra Battersby said: “Envision is not just a brand, it is a culture each of us embraces.

“Our continued success is down to our people, we endeavour to give our teams the best environments to work within and to continue to support them along their chosen career path.”

Envision report that they are also remodelling their original office in the town ‘to facilitate unprecedented business growth, while offering an enhanced working environment’.