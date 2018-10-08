Horsham author Daisy White signs new book deal

‘Years of hard work’ has paid off for Horsham author Daisy White as she recently signed a two-book deal with HarperCollins imprint HQ Digital.

This comes following the success of her best-selling Ruby Baker Mysteries which is set in Brighton in the 1960s.

The third book in the series ‘Before I Trust You’ was released on Saturday and is available on Amazon as an ebook and paperback.

Daisy said: “Being a full-time writer is a tough business, and I have been very lucky to have such great publishers. Signing with HarperCollins is the result of years of hard work, a very good pitch, and a cracking book!

“I’m very excited to be working with HQ on my psychological thrillers, under the name D E White. ‘Remember Me’ is out February 6, 2019.”

Daisy will be at Crawley Library with her books on Saturday, and in Worthing at the UK Southern Book Show on Sunday October 28.