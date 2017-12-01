Henfield bank to close next year

Natwest customers in Henfield will soon have to travel almost nine miles to their nearest branch.

Natwest announced today that its High Street branch in Henfield will close in June 2018.

This leaves the Shoreham branch of Natwest as the nearest branch for Henfield customers, nearly nine miles away.

A Natwest spokesman said: “Since 2012 we have seen the way in which people use NatWest Henfield branch change dramatically, with now 86 per cent of customers already banking in other ways locally.

“Transactions in NatWest Henfield branch have reduced by 43 per cent since 2012 with now only 38 customers visiting the branch on a weekly basis. 61 per cent of customers are now choosing to bank digitally with us on a regular basis instead.

“We provide a range of alternative ways to bank, tailored to the needs of our customers and reflective of the way they live their lives.”

The bank said it was committed to helping customers, recommending its online and mobile services.

