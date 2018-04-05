Grizzly’s barbers reaches finals of nationwide awards

Grizzly’s male hair salon is a finalist for the 2018 Modern Barber magazine awards.

Grizzly’s are one of five finalist’s in a nationwide competition to find the best customer experience.

The Grizzly’s team are thrilled to be in the finals, held in Soho on May 13.

Georgie Moore, Grizzly’s manager, said: “Considering we are a new business and only nine months in, it’s a fantastic feeling.

“We are up against some great industry leaders, so to get this far is such an achievement.”

Chris O’Sullivan, the founder and owner, added: “I feel very happy for my team more than anything.

“It’s because of their commitment to providing great customer service that we have made it this far.

“We are a close team who have a real passion for the craft.

“We do our upmost to make every client’s visit an enjoyable experience.

“Hopefully this is the first of many awards”

If you have not experienced Grizzly’s, then you can book an appointment online at www.grizzlysmalehairsalon.co.uk