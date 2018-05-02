Family-run food and drink shop to open in Storrington

A family-run business which will sells locally-produced food and drink is to open in Storrington high street on Friday (May 4).

The Village Deli – located next to Bunce’s in West Street – will open under the leadership of Sam Ackland and sell produce primarily from farms and businesses in Sussex and the neighbouring counties.

The Village Deli is located next to Bunce's in Storrington's high street

Sam, a self-confessed ‘keeper of deliciousness’, will run the business alongside her partner Paul and son – who is also called Sam.

It will stock local beers and wines as well as cafe-style food and drink.

Sam, who lives in Goring, said opening a food and drink business has been her passion, and that she chose Storrington because of its ‘community feel’.

She added: “I had visited a few times and just loved it. It is a lovely village but it must be very close to becoming a town.

“The people are so lovely. Even while we’ve been setting up, people have come in to ask what we will be providing and have even offered some advice.

“As a result, we will be sure to offer vegan products and food for people with other dietary needs.”

Originally from Cornwall, Sam moved to Guildford before settling in Goring three years ago.

She worked for a number of retailers from fashion through to garden centres but her passion for artisan food inspired her to launch her business.

She said: “I’m so excited to get it open. It’s all a bit manic as we get closer to opening day but I just hope the community like what they see.

“For me, it’s like a sweet shop for adults. It gives me that feeling of eyes lighting up and looking around thinking about all the things I can have.”

The shop will be open from 8am to 6pm Monday to Saturday and Sam hopes to open on the occasional Sunday when she can.

She added: “In time, there will be loads going on in the shop. If people want to find out more about which cheese goes with their favourite wine then we can give some guidance.

“We are hoping to invite the farmers, wine makers and bakers to come in and spend some time talking to customers about their products.

“It’s been great to talk to people walking past during the week. They’re interested in what we’re doing and we hope they’ll pop back in on Friday morning.”