Family firm offers birthday discounts and party treats in Steyning

Plumbing and heating engineers in Steyning are preparing for a big party, including entertainment, refreshments, freebies and big discounts for customers.

Family firm Spencer Hart Plumbing and Heating has been around for 15 years and managing director Spencer Hart has been working as a self-employed plumber for more than 32 years.

The birthday party will be held at the showroom in High Street, Steyning, over the bank holiday weekend.

Spencer said: “I decided to start my own company when my first son Christopher left school and needed a job.

“I opened the showroom in Steyning ten years ago to provide my customers with an all-round service and to prevent delays from third-party suppliers.

“I decided to open in Steyning because it’s such a lovely area and the village centre always has a great buzz. It has a really nice community vibe.

“I’m glad to have this birthday at the showroom for the village areas around us, to say thank you for their continued custom.”

Aside from Spencer, supervisor Paul Stammers is the longest-serving employee, having worked for the company for more than ten years. He brings a wealth of knowledge, experience and skill to the team.

Paul’s son Joe Stammers is a plumber, having joined the company as an apprentice in 2015 to learn the same trade as his dad. Joe qualified in 2017 and works on projects alongside James and Paul.

Engineer James Hart joined the company in 2010 and has developed a huge bank of expertise and knowledge. In his spare time, he enjoys going to the gym and keeping fit.

Dan Hart is the showroom manager. He has been with the company for more than five years and in his spare time, loves to build guitars and listen to music.

He looks after the daily running of the showroom and has the help of ‘apprentice’ Bobbi the dog.

There will be music, wine, juice, tea, coffee, birthday cake and a free goodie bag for everyone through the door 10am to 3pm on Saturday, Sunday and Bank Holiday Monday, August 25 to 27.

There are also some ‘seriously discounted sale items’ on offer to celebrate, including a pre-sale event on Friday, August 24, from 4pm to 7pm.

The company services home owners, tenants, landlords and letting agents across West and East Sussex. Visit www.spencerhart plumbingandheating.co.uk for more information.

