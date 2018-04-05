DW Plumbing wins South East’s Best Heating Installer 2018

Tradesman Daniel Wells, of DW Plumbing, Horsham, has been announced as South East’s Best Heating Installer 2018.

Facing tough competition from a record number of entries received from the South East, judges from the Heating Installer Awards crowned Daniel the region’s Best Heating Installer 2018 after his stand-out entry demonstrated exceptional professionalism, numerous examples of going above and beyond for his customers and an outstanding level of technical capability when he fitted a super-eco-friendly heating system to a 1900s property.

The Heating Installer Awards recognises the outstanding and essential work completed by UK plumbers and heating installers every day.

A panel of experts met to judge the hundreds of entries submitted from across the UK, in order to decide the regional winners. Now, a public vote will determine the national winner – and Daniel is calling on his community to help him take the title, as he goes head-to-head with eight other regional winners competing for the coveted title of the UK’s Best Heating Installer 2018.

Daniel said: “To hear the news that I’ve been voted the South East’s Best Heating Installer 2018 is incredible. With such a huge industry of talented engineers, it really is humbling to be noticed for all the hard work that myself and my team put in to every job we undertake.

“Winning this award is overwhelming, and a huge achievement for the team. We hope the local area get behind us in the public vote, as we’d love to take the national title!”

Daniel started the company in 2010 with the mission to provide a quality service and craftsmanship for Horsham and the surrounding counties.

Judge Gareth Ash, representing sponsor Danfoss, said: “The entries this year were fantastic, and it was a tough job to judge.

“Well done, Daniel – we can’t wait to see where the competition takes you!”