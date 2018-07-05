DW Nye funding won by Holbrook Animal Rescue

Family-run charity Holbrook Animal Rescue in Horsham has received £500 of funding after winning D.W. Nye’s ‘Proud to be Local’ campaign.

This was the second chance for local causes to receive funding from the builders’ merchants based in Kingsfold, which is giving away £500 to four different groups and causes during 2018.

Holbrook Animal Rescue works in conjunction with other animal welfare organisations to provide loving new homes for stray and abandoned animals including dogs and cats.

The £500 will go towards maintaining its facilities and helping to provide food and medical attention for the animals in its care.

Laura Santini, who set up Holbrook Animal Rescue along with her husband Cliff Santini, said: “This is fantastic news for the charity.

“We are so grateful to everyone who voted for us and would like to thank D.W. Nye for its generous donation.

“This is a real boost for the charity and our team of wonderful volunteers, who work tirelessly to ensure all our animals are loved and cared for around the clock.”

Rex Nye, managing director at D.W. Nye, said: “Congratulations to Holbrook Animal Rescue. As a dog owner, I am delighted to present them with our latest donation and hope it will go some way to helping them with the great work they do.”

There will be two more chances for residents to make nominations for other worthy causes in July and October.