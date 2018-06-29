Developers building relationships with community at Bishop Park

Local community members from the Horsham area met with housebuilder Barratt Homes at its Bishop Park development in Henfield this week.

Following a successful visit last year, guests were invited to return this year to see the continued progress of the successful development of 172 new homes.

Representatives from Barratt Southern Counties welcomed members of the Parish Council, including chair of the council Malcolm Eastwood, and members of the Plans Advisory Committee, Tony Rickard and Gillian Perry, alongside Mr Matthews, headteacher at St Peter’s C of E Primary School.

Attendees learnt about the milestones at the site and heard about the work that Barratt has been involved with locally, both with schools and local community groups.

They finished up with an opportunity to ask questions about any works related to the development and were given a tour of the site.

Lynnette St-Quintin, sales and marketing director for Barratt Southern Counties, said: “Bishop Park has seen many successes since it launched a couple of years ago, and this was a great opportunity to be able to share some of these successes with the local community.

“Over 68 homes have been sold, with 59 of those fully occupied and a wonderful new community is now really taking shape. Today was a useful opportunity to keep the community informed about our site progress, to hear about some of our wins, and of course gain an understanding of where our newest residents call home.”

Malcolm Eastwood, chairman of Henfield Parish Council, said: “The event gave us a welcome opportunity to meet with Barratt Homes, to share our priorities and see how the Bishop Park development has positively matured over the last year.

“It was good to hear that so many local people are buying these properties and that there is strong demand for quality homes in the area, both for first time buyers and growing families.”

Barratt Homes is currently building a collection of three, four and five-bedroom homes at Bishop Park in Henfield, with the development expected to be completed later this year.

For more visit www.barratthomes.co.uk or call 0844 273 2032.