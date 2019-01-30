Crawley town centre post office to be relocated

Crawley’s town centre post office is to be relocated.

Crawley Post Office at 7 The Boulevard will move into WH Smith in County Mall.

It will open on March 28 2019 at 9am. The current Crawley Post Office will close at 5.30pm on Wednesday March 27.

A Post Office spokesman said: “The new branch will be operated by WHSmith Ltd, who have successfully operated Post Office branches for a number of years.

“There will be five serving positions and four self-service kiosks. Services will be available from 09:00 to 17:30 Monday – Saturday and 11 to 15:00 on Sundays.”

It will not have a cash machine.

The spokesman added: “The same, wide range of products and services will be available, with the exception of a cash machine – although all Post Offices branches now offer customers access to their usual high street bank account.

“This means customers in Crawley will be able to deposit and withdraw cash, as well as check their balance, over the counter at the branch, during all the extended opening hours.”

Roger Gale, Network and Sales director, said that the change would help to ensure the branch was commercially viable and protect Post Office services.

He said: “The Post Office is committed to keeping our services at the heart of communities which we know is hugely important to people. This change means we can continue to do that, into the future. We are making sure we take the right action to sustain services for years to come.”