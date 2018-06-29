Collyer’s college is nurturing future of Early Years Education

Early Years in Education (EYE) at Collyer’s has been celebrating an excellent working partnership with Wakoos Nursery in Billingshurst.

Head of EYE at Collyer’s, Debbie Mollart, visited Wakoos and met up with her former students Jade Orosz (manager), Katie Durrant and Bethany Morris.

Debbie, who taught and assessed Jade, Katie and Bethany, said: “It was a pleasure to be welcomed so warmly at Wakoos and meet up with some familiar faces!

“We’re looking to attract future professionals from across the region to study EYE at Collyer’s and we are getting increased interest from Billingshurst, Pulborough and Petworth.

“I’m hoping that the success story at Wakoos will persuade more young people to qualify in this extremely rewarding profession.”

Collyer’s, who offer outstanding training to young people and adults, support excellent practice, career opportunities and progression in the early years sector.

Debbie Mollart has enjoyed over 30 years training practitioners and retains the desire and enthusiasm to continue to inspire the next generation.

Katie Durrant said: “I chose to study at Collyer’s as it had such an outstanding reputation and it was so easy to travel there. I did some of my training here in the baby room, so when I was offered a position, I knew how it worked and could settle in quickly to do a good job.

“I really enjoy the role of SENCO, as working with parents and the child in partnership is so important.”

Bethany Morris successfully achieved her level two early years qualification with Collyer’s this year, and is looking to continue at Wakoos, with the chance to continue with her training in the workplace.

She said: “I have enjoyed my training at Wakoos and am thrilled that I have been offered a level three apprenticeship here, now I have my level two qualification.”

Steve Martell, deputy principal at the Ofsted outstanding sixth form college was thoroughly impressed.

He said: “I’m incredibly proud of Jade, Katie and Bethany’s success in becoming respected practitioners in this field.

“Debbie Mollart and her amazing team at Collyer’s are without doubt some of the leading EYE experts in the country.”