Collyer’s careers day for scientists of the future

Collyer’s students relished the opportunity to pick the brains of a record number of guest speakers covering the fields of science, engineering, mathematics and IT, as the college hosted one of the largest sixth form science careers events in the country.

The day was a huge success and offered informative and inspiring presentations within a packed schedule.

Collyer’s head of faculty for mathematics and science, Dr Rob Hussey, said: “The Science Careers Day is a great way of introducing careers that students may have never previously considered.

“With a record number of speakers presenting across eight subject areas in the faculty of science and maths, the Collyer’s Science Careers Day 2018 was another spectacular success!

“Careers advice is enormously important for our students and this event provides a platform allowing students to ask any questions they may have to those currently working in the industry.”

The event welcomed professionals from backgrounds including: the petroleum industry, forensic fire investigation, corrosion, supply chain logistics; patent attorney, chemical applications, civil design engineering, aerospace engineering; satellite engineering, defence engineering apprenticeships and more.

Collyer’s principal, Sally Bromley, said: “The Science Careers Day is a fantastic opportunity for Collyer’s students to be given up-to-date, topical advice from those currently working across a range of science and technology related industries.

“Massive thanks to our inspiring experts and to Dr Rob Hussey and his team for all of their hard work in making today possible.”

Experts also gave students a fascinating insight into: astronomy from space, the life of an aerospace engineering student; date science, from Exoplanets to Smart Homes; physics of chemical engineering, careers in research, Open University and satellite engineering.

In addition, sessions focussed on: research into respiratory disease, getting into medicine, ecology, clinical research, drug discovery, marine biology (coral), physiotherapy, veterinary medicine and neuro science and pharmacy. In addition, students were captivated by talks on: educational psychology, life as a psychology student, careers in clinical psychology, the NHS Sussex Partnership Trust and making sense of a career in talking therapies.

Dr Hussey said: “Huge thanks to our speakers who have clearly captivated our students. It’s always tricky to know what jobs are available in any field, so it was great that the event could feature an impressive breadth of presentations covering a very wide range of careers in science, technology and maths.”

Interactive presentations also covered: astrophysics research, statistics needed in managing the care of animals, planning and predicting a festival show run; how maths helps in the management of risk in financial investment and maths at university.

Collyer’s director of HE and progression Ian McAlister, was thrilled.

He said: “We have a superb faculty for mathematics and science and we are proud that this incredible careers event has once again highlighted this. Congratulations to everyone involved!”

The visiting experts included many ex-Collyer’s students, now studying and working in the areas of science, engineering and IT, who kindly gave up their time to come back and talk to the next generation.

Organisations who supported the event included Warnham Nature Reserve, Leap Environmental, South Downs National Park Authority, School of Earth and Environmental Sciences at the University of Portsmouth; Southern Water, Brighton University, the Born Free Foundation, University of Sussex, East Sussex Hospital, University of Oxford; Glaxo Smith Kline, Horsham Outpatient Department and more.

Collyer’s deputy principal Steve Martell was delighted.

He said: “Today has been a great opportunity for our students to speak to their role-models in the flesh. It really was lovely to see!

“Having enjoyed incredible success in their science, engineering and IT careers after leaving us, it was amazing to see so many of our ex-students back at Collyer’s, joining the ranks of the experts, helping the next generation of hard-working and talented students.”