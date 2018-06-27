Bookshop success is celebrated with MP

Arundel and South Downs MP Nick Herbert visited Steyning Bookshop on Thursday to mark Independent Bookshop Week.

He met owner Sara Bowers, who has been running the bookshop with her family, including daughter Gudrun, for the past 34 years.

Mr Herbert said: “It was a pleasure to see Sara and Gudrun, to hear how busy they have been and to buy a book from them.

“The Steyning Bookshop does much more than selling books because of all the events they host and their work at local schools.

“They are a great example of an independent book seller and this is why I was especially pleased to celebrate Independent Bookshop Week with them.”

The shop has received great support over the years from the many authors who make appearances and do book signings there, including Julia Donaldson.

Sara said it is the relationship between the bookshop and its customers and authors which has contributed to their success as an independent seller.