Bus crashes with two other vehicles in village near Horsham

A bus has crashed with two other vehicles in a village near Horsham.

The number 68, which serves Wickhurst Green, Broadbridge Heath and Horsham, crashed with a parked car and one other vehicle in Broadbridge Heath, a spokesman for Sussex Coaches confirmed.

Traffic news

The collision happened about 2pm in Billingshurst Road he added.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service and the South East Ambulance Service has been approached for comment.

