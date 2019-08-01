Bus and van in Crawley crash

A person was rescued from a bus after the vehicle was involved in a crash with a van in Crawley this morning.

Fire crews from Horsham, East Grinstead and Worthing were called to the scene of the collision in Hawth Avenue, at around 11.20am.

A spokesman for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said that a technical rescue unit was also there.

He said: “Upon arrival crews extricated one person from the bus.

“Sussex Police and the South East Coast Ambulance Service were both in attendance.

“Crews remained at the incident making the scene safe.”