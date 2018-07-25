Bury church fete set to wow visitors with an array of all new attractions

Bury Church Fete is set to return this Saturday to wow visitors with a range of both old and new attractions for all the family to enjoy.

The organisers of the popular fete based in the grounds of Dorset House School have this year added more child-friendly events along with some great opportunities for adults to grab a bargain.

Afternoon tea at Bury church fete

Carol Shillingford, organiser, said: “We are thrilled that so many people come to the Bury Church Fete which actually supports four churches in this parish including Hardham, Coldwaltham and Houghton as well as St John’s in Bury.

“We’ve kept the successful inflatable slide, ice cream stand, splat-the-rat, coconut shy and children’s games from last year which we very much hope will add to a wonderful day out for all the family.”

Located at the foot of the picturesque South Downs overlooking the river Arun, the fair has been a long-standing summer favourite with locals and visitors for many years and has been well known in the past for its traditional stands.

Featuring a tombola, fashion boutique, cake stalls, plant stalls and pictures the fete has something for everyone.

New for 2018 is a circus skills workshop for budding young performers as well as a jewellery stand and beauty stand.

A terrace bar will also give visitors a chance to relax with outstanding views stretching across the river Arun.

A display from Birds of Prey is also a new addition and will show fete-goers the power of the wildlife around them.

Music will be catered for courtesy of the Petworth Town Band who will be out in full force. Elsewhere stilt walkers will add to the circus vibe.

Father Peter, the incumbent vicar of all four churches in the Parish, will be cooking up chips for hungry visitors at £1.50 a pop.

The vicar will also be drawing for the raffle, where the top prize is £200.

Runners up will receive cash or prizes including tea at Amberley Castle and supper at the Squire and Horse pub and Bridge Inn.

For the silent auction Father Peter has donated a watch from Garrard’s, who is the Queen’s jeweller.

Worth more than £1,000 it will be awarded to the highest bidder.

Gates open at 1pm with a barbecue with the stalls beginning at 2pm. Entry is £2 for adults including programme and free for children.

Bury Church fete can be found on Facebook and Twitter @burychurchfete