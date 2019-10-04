Burst water main floods road in Horsham

A road in Horsham was doused in water when a main burst.

The water main, in Comptons Lane, burst at around 5pm yesterday (October 3), a Southern Water spokesman said.

The burst water main flooded a road in Horsham. Photo by James Cunnigham

He added: “In the early stages, some customers did experience low pressure or loss of water but after our teams arrived by 6pm and identified the pipe the burst was on, we were able to re-route supplies.

“We were able to complete the repair at 2.45am this morning.”

James Cunningham, who was at the scene, told the County Times: “The work was done really quickly, we noticed the low pressure early evening and I saw the engineers arrive.

“They said it could be early hours of the morning before it was fixed but we had water back on around 10.30pm.”

No traffic measures were put in place as the burst was under the pavement, the spokesman added.

He said: “We’re grateful to the customers who reported the problem enabling us to make a speedy response.

“We apologise for any disruption caused and thank those affected for their patience.”

James added that the work was now ‘all done’ and residents were ‘just waiting for the pavement to be resurfaced’.