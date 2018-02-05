Burns Night fun for care home residents

Westlake House care home in Horsham prepared a traditional Burns Night supper to the tune of bagpipes and capers which continued well into the wee small hours.

Staff and residents were involved in a number of activities including singing, learning the art of Scottish Country music and giving the time-honoured address to the ‘Great chieftain O’ the pudding’ race’ – the haggis.

Elizabeth Higson, general manager at Westlake House thought it was a perfect occasion to celebrate an evening steeped in age-old tradition as well as getting in a spot of Scotch whisky tasting whilst singing the medley of Burns’ songs. Everyone enjoyed the Dundee cakes.

Ryan McFee said: “Our residents have enjoyed a hearty meal of Scotch broth, haggis with neeps and tatties. I have enjoyed preparing them as the residents have been looking forward to the occasion.”

One resident said: “I enjoyed acting out the part of the whisky-bearer and asking everyone to raise a dram to toast the haggis, I actually preferred my Rose wine as the whisky was too strong for me.”