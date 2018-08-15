Burnerfest raises more than £1,500 towards cancer charities

The ‘brilliant’ Burnerfest has sent off its final year at the Limeburners in style, raising more than £1,500 for charity.

The event, held at the Adversane pub, has raised money for a different charity each year since it began in 2011 and has donated thousands of pounds.

This year the organiser, Mark Bridger, and co-organiser and manager of the pub, Rachel Coupe, chose TriEveryDay4Snowy as its cause.

Snowy is a five-year-old girl who was diagnosed with a rare type of cancer, Rhabdomyosarcoma.

She has finished her proton beam therapy and her end of treatment scan was all clear according to Mark.

Mark said: “We had this idea of doing this small festival.

“We thought we could raise a bit of money for some local charities.

“The TriEveryDay4Snowy campaign, they did £1,640.

“Over the course of the day that’s a brilliant amount.”

All the bands play at Burnerfest for free.

Mark added: “We ensure that no-one gets paid, it’s about raising money.

“It’s to do with putting back into communities.

“We try and get bands that are a bit local, a bit young.

“When I first started playing music there was pubs galore that you could go and play in.

“It’s so, so difficult for a young band to get out and get noticed.

“If you can get a young band in front of 400 people.

“It gives them a bit of experience.”

TriEveryDay4Snowy is raising money for Clic Sargent, the Sussex Snowdrop Trust and Sarcoma UK.

The campaign has raised more than £37,000 so far.

To donate visit bit.ly/2Kmr4EL