Burglars flee with jewellery after Horsham break-in

Burglars escaped with jewellery when they broke into a house in Horsham on Friday.

Police say that the break-in happened between 7pm and 10.15pm at a property in Redford Avenue.

The thieves smashed a conservatory window and broke patio doors during the burglary.

During a separate break-in the following day, thieves stole a trolley when they broke into the garage of a ouse in Gardeners Grove, Rusper.

And in another incident, Sussex Police say that power tools were stolen when containers were broken into at Chanctonbury Ring Road, Wiston, yesterday.