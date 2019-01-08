Burgess Hill set for £800,000 boost thanks to new homes

A new housing development in Burgess Hill will generate investment of more than £800,000 into the local community, according to developer Jones Homes.

The development of 73 homes at Folders Grove, off Folders Lane, will contribute to local infrastructure, the developer said. The first set of homes are due to be released for sale this month.

Inside a Jones Homes property. The first set of homes for Burgess Hill are due to be released for sale this month

A spokesman for Jones Homes said: “As part of its planning agreement for the development, Jones Homes will invest £228,000 to support local primary schools, almost £250,000 for secondary schools and £57,000 for local sixth form education.

“The company will also contribute £34,000 towards community buildings, £78,000 for sports facilities and £47,000 towards healthcare.

“There will be a £21,000 payment for the town’s library, £63,000 towards play spaces and £44,000 to support local community infrastructure.

“Jones Homes has also agreed to pay for local transport improvements and traffic calming measures in the nearby village of Ditchling.”

The development in Burgess Hill will range from two to five-bedroom properties

The development will range from two to five-bedroom properties. First-time buyers will be able to put a five per cent deposit down using Help to Buy.

The Government-backed scheme offers a 20 per cent equity loan to people buying a new home priced up to £600,000. The purchaser needs a five per cent deposit and a 75 per cent mortgage.

Sara Stanhope, sales director for Jones Homes Southern, said: “We are extremely pleased to bring Folders Grove on to the market in Burgess Hill.

“We are offering buyers a wide range of high-quality homes. Construction is already under way on site and the first properties are due to be released for sale in January.

“The development will contribute to local infrastructure, helping to support the town as it grows.

“This demonstrates the benefits that new homes bring to the wider community.

“In addition, new homes create jobs during the construction process, support local contractors and attract more money to the local economy.”

READ MORE: Haywards Heath chip shop vandalism: Residents respond to ‘sad’ news

Princess Royal rated ‘good’ as hospital trust taken out of special measures

NHS Improvement confirms hospital trust no longer in special measures