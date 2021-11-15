Burgess Hill crash: roads open again after two-vehicle collision
Roads in the Jane Murray Way area of Burgess Hill have now reopened after a two-vehicle crash this afternoon, Sussex Police have said.
Monday, 15th November 2021, 4:28 pm
A police spokesman said: “Police responded to a collision involving two vehicles at Jane Murray Way, Burgess Hill, shortly after 12.30pm on Monday (November 15).”
“The ambulance service attended the scene while officers supported with road closures,” he said, adding that ‘roads in the area have now reopened’.
South East Coast Ambulance Service has been approached for comment.