Bumper crowds as Horsham hosts Street Food finals

Glorious sunshine and the promise of the best street food in Sussex were reasons enough for big crowds to turn out as Horsham hosted the Sussex Food Awards’ Street Food finals yesterday (Sunday October 21).

Award-winning super chef Matt Gillan led the judging panel with Ian Swainson, head chef from The Pass at the South Lodge Hotel, and Kate Rowbottom, deputy chairman of Horsham District Council, supported by the public votes on the day.

Street Food finals in Horsham

Finalists of the competition will be invited, along with those from all the categories, to attend a BAFTA-style ceremony on May 15, 2019, at the Amex Stadium in Brighton.

Online entries for the Sussex Food and Drink Awards 2019 are open for just a few more days until Wednesday October 24, and organisers are urging all the great Sussex food and drink businesses and members of the public to enter their heroes at www.sussexfoodawards.biz.

Entries for Young Sussex Farmer of the Year category, sponsored by the South of England Agricultural Society in association with Farmers Weekly, as well as Sussex Newcomer of the Year, sponsored by SRC-Time and Sussex Young Chef of the Year, sponsored by Blakes Foods will close slightly later on January 17, 2019.

See also: Flu jab warning for people to stop playing ‘Russian roulette’ with the illness