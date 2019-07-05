Broadbridge Heath traffic chaos: Tesco says sorry

Supermarket giant Tesco has apologised after customers were left fearing six hour delays earlier today.

The queues, due to roadworks and a large sporting event at The Bridge leisure centre, saw staff handing out water while drivers sweltered in the heat.

SUS-180108-085155001

A Tesco spokesman said: “We would like to apologise to customers for the long delays this afternoon in exiting our Horsham Extra car park.

“Many local residents will be aware of the major roadworks being carried out nearby which can cause congestion on surrounding roads and led to the long waits today.

“Our Tesco colleagues worked hard to help reduce waiting times by directing traffic and also provided water to drivers while they waited.

“The store and car park are open and are now back to serving customers as normal.”

Read more: Council speaks out over Tesco Broadbridge Heath gridlock

Read more: Tesco Broadbridge Heath traffic chaos: Drivers warned to ‘take a sleeping bag’

Read more: Fears of six hour gridlock at Tesco Broadbridge Heath