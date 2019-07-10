Broadbridge Heath traffic chaos: drivers urged ‘avoid the area’

Horsham drivers have been urged to avoid the Broadbridge Heath bypass as hundreds are expected to descend on the area for a sporting event.

After drivers were trapped in their cars fearing six hour queues because of an event the works project manager ‘did not know about’ West Sussex County Council has warned of three more sports days.

Drivers slammed the gridlock which left them trapped for hours

Drivers should ‘avoid the area if at all possible’ during pick up and drop off times a council spokesman urged.

He said: “We have been in contact with the Bridge Leisure Centre and have been made aware of an all-day school event taking place on July 11 with more than 1,200 pupils attending.

“There will also be two smaller sports events taking place on July 12 and 18.”

The council said its contractor Jacksons will be tailoring traffic management for the events by not reducing the A24 Farthings Hill roundabout to a single lane and will maintain two lanes on the approach from Tesco for around 200m, which the council said should make it easier for vehicles to exit onto the roundabout.

He added: “Those events will lead to heavier than usual volumes of traffic on the road and we would ask motorists to take that into account and to avoid the area if at all possible during the drop off and pick up times of those sports events.”

Pupils will be arriving at the leisure centre between 8.45am and 9.50am and are being picked up from the leisure centre between 2.20pm and 2.40pm on July 11.

On July 12, District Sports Day, two sessions will be held. They will be running from 9am to 12 noon and 12.30pm to 3.30pm, with around 200 to 300 attendees.

On July 18 an event is running from 9.30am to 1.30pm with around 60 attendees expected.

Read more: Council speaks out over Tesco Broadbridge Heath gridlock

Read more: Tesco Broadbridge Heath traffic chaos: Drivers warned to ‘take a sleeping bag’

Read more: Fears of six hour gridlock at Tesco Broadbridge Heath