British Airways passengers facing delays at Gatwick Airport

Passengers flying with British Airways have been facing delays this morning due to system problems.

Customers have been experiencing problems checking in online.

The airline said it has reverted to using manual systems for check ins at airport – including Gatwick Airport – but pictures on social media show long delays.

On Twitter, Gatwick Airport said: “British Airways is experiencing some systems problems this morning which are affecting check-in and flights departures. If flying with BA, please check your flight before travelling to the airport and leave a little extra time.”

In a statement on the British Airways website, the airline said: “We are experiencing some systems problems this morning which are affecting check-in and flight departures.

“Please check ba.com and manage my booking for the latest flight information and allow extra time at the airport.”