Bridge club’s top pair are crowned

Graham and Berry Hedley were crowned the top pair at Horsham Bridge Club’s annual prize-giving on Friday (Mar 23), winning the coveted Bounton Cup and Gould Bowl.

The Hedleys regularly pass on their wisdom to other members in a series of weekly master classes, which always attract a full house.

Horsham Bridge Club hosts sessions in its East Street premises every weeknight plus two afternoons.

Monday evenings and Wednesday afternoons are devoted to improvers.

A new course for beginners is planned to start in September.

For more about the Horsham Bridge Club visit www.horshambridge.co.uk