Brewers call time on Horsham town centre pub... for the time being

A Horsham pub has closed as a takeover begins at the landmark town centre site.

The Olive Branch in the Bishopric closed on January 1.

But the iconic town centre pub will only be shut for a few weeks as new landlords look to move into the site next week.

In October south coast brewer Hall & Woodhouse, which owns the building, said it was hunting for a new business partner to run the pub with the current landlord stepping down after four years.

Matt Woodhouse, director at Hall & Woodhouse, confirmed a new ‘business partner’ had now been found and they would be taking over the pub on January 7. He added it was hoped the pub would reopen ‘within a week or so’.

On its website Hall & Woodhouse described the pub as a ‘chameleon in operation’ offering food for shoppers and workers at lunchtimes before turning into an ‘energetic environment’ in the evening.

The pub underwent a major investment in 2010 and plays host to two restaurant areas, front and backing seating areas, a kitchen and a bar area.