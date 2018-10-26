Brewer unveils ‘great opportunity’ at landmark Horsham town centre pub

The hunt is on for a new operator at a landmark pub in Horsham town centre.

Owners of the Olive Branch in the Bishopric are searching for new business partners to take over the site.

The building is owned by south coast brewer Hall & Woodhouse which is advertising for an ‘entrepreneurial operator to take the pub forward’.

Matt Woodhouse, Business Development Partner at Hall & Woodhouse said: “Hall & Woodhouse would like to thank the current Business Partner and his team for their hard work over the past four years, who have done a fantastic job at The Olive Branch.

“With the pub due to change hands in the new year it is a great opportunity for a new Business Partner to take the pub forward.

On its website Hall & Woodhouse describe the pub as a ‘chameleon in operation’ offering food for shoppers and workers at lunchtimes before turning into an ‘energetic environment’ in the evening.

According to the brewer the business turns over £692,000 a year and the site will cost new managers around £72,000 per year.

The pub underwent a major investment in 2010 and plays host to two restaurant areas, front and backing seating areas, a kitchen and a bar area.

Matt added: “We are recruiting for an entrepreneurial operator with a track record of success in businesses capable of catering for both the food and drink side of hospitality. Any potential interested parties can find further details on our recruitment website - https://www.hall-woodhousepartnerships.co.uk/”