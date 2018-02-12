BREAKING NEWS: Horsham Pancake Races ‘postponed’

Organisers of Horsham’s annual Pancake Races have been forced to put the event on hold.

Horsham Rotary has announced on Twitter it has had to cancel the popular town centre event tomorrow (February 13) due to adverse weather conditions.

It said: “It is with regret that we announce the postponement of tomorrow’s Pancake Races due to adverse weather forecasts of potential sleat, heavy rain and high winds. The event will be rearranged for a day during the Easter School holidays.

“We hope you retain your enthusiasm until then.”