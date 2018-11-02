Bootcamp boost for pupil’s health

An experienced personal trainer has launched after school bootcamps at two schools near Horsham.

Paul Snowsell’s company, Up and Outdoor Fitness hosts extra curricular fitness bootcamps at Rusper Primary School and Wisborough Green Primary School.

Mr Snowsell said: “I think it’s really important that all children regardless of ability get an opportunity to be active and take part.”

The classes focus on fitness and health through taking part in activities and exercises as opposed to skills based sports.

This is to promote inclusivity.

Paul told how the classes don’t require certain skills or techniques and as such the sessions are accessible for everyone.

He feels this is an important part in tackling both childhood obesity and general health by promoting children to get outside and take part in exercise.

He added: “I’m thankful to these schools for giving the business a chance and the children the opportunity.”

Paul provides the equipment for the classes alongside teaching them.

