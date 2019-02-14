Bognor’s MP visits primary school alongside leader of West Sussex County Council

A Funtington school has received a special visit from the Bognor MP, who attended the school along with the leader of West Sussex County Council.

On Friday, February 1, councillor Louise Goldsmith joined Nick Gibb MP on a visit to meet pupils and staff at Funtington Primary School.

Headteacher Sarah Titley introduced the visitors to pupils who are currently taking part in the Prince William Award Scheme. The purpose of the scheme is to help young people build character, resilience and confidence with the help of the education charity, SkillForce. All of the instructors from SkillForce have served in the British Armed Forces, and by sharing their own experiences the team teaches the pupils about the importance of teamwork, resilience and self-discipline.

Nick Gibb said: “I was very pleased to be invited to visit this small rural school and to meet some of the staff and pupils. The school has a supportive and friendly ethos. The pupils I met were hugely enthusiastic about taking part in the Prince William Award Scheme.”

Despite being a small school with just 87 pupils, Ofsted once again rated the school as ‘good’ in April of last year.

Mrs Titley said: “We were delighted to welcome Nick Gibb MP to Funtington Primary School with Louise Goldsmith and to show him how we teach phonics and how we are enhancing children’s mental wellbeing through the Prince William Award.”