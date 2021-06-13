Body found in search for missing kayaker in Sussex

Extensive searches were carried out in the area

Shane Davies, 33, went missing at about 3.30pm on Saturday (12 June) after becoming separated from his friend as they swam to shore in the Pagham/Selsey area, West Sussex

Coastguard and police conducted extensive searches of the area.

Sadly, on Sunday morning (13 June) a body was found in the water which is believed to be Shane, police confirmed.

Next of kin have been informed and the matter has been passed to the Coroner's Office.

Inspector Oliver Pullen said: "Our thoughts are with Shane's family at this incredibly difficult time.