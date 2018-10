Drivers travelling via the Buck Barn crossroads came across an unusual discovery this afternoon as a boat blocked the dual carriageway.

Police said the shell of a boat fell off the back of a truck as it was travelling southbound along the A24 at about 3.45pm.

The vehicle blocked the road at the junction with the A272 West Chiltington Lane causing delays in the area.

It was cleared just before 4.30pm however, some disruption is still being reported.