Blaze breaks out at Storrington industrial unit

Huge flames lit up the sky when a blaze broke out in Storrington last night.

Fire crews rushed to the scene at an industrial unit at Cottons Yard in Water Lane at around 10.30pm after several people alerted the emergency service.

Firefighters urged residents living nearby to keep their windows closed as they battled the blaze.

A spokesman for West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said that the fire was quickly doused.

A spokesman said: “Crews quickly extinguished the fire using three jets and one hose reel, and firefighters wearing breathing apparatus carried out an internal assessment of the property while damping down any hotspots.”