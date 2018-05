Passers-by were startled when a dustbin lorry shed its load onto a residential road in Horsham this morning.

The lorry’s entire load of rubbish was discharged into the roadway in Bartholomew Way near Roffey Football Club. But workers acted quickly to clear up the mess.

However, an eye witness said: “You could smell it as far as the football club. I was met with a stench as I drove through the area. It was disgusting.”