Bin disruption in Horsham district

Some bin collections in the Horsham district have been disrupted due to ‘unforeseen circumstances’ this weekend, according to the district council.

The council has posted on social media this morning that: “Due to unforeseen circumstances there will be district-wide disruption to bin collections.

“Please accept our apologies for any inconvenience caused. All outstanding collections will resume on Tuesday 2 January 2018.”

They add: “Please note, this will impact on scheduled collections throughout next week commencing 1 January 2018.

“We will do everything that we can to catch up and will deploy extra resources where possible to help.

“Thank you for your patience.”