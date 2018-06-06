Billingshurst pupils take on garden design competition

The pupils at Billingshurst Primary School were set a task by Devine Homes to use their imagination to create a garden for their new show home at Hammond’s Mill, Amblehurst Green, Billingshurst.

The children diligently sat down to the challenge and created gardens that wowed the team at Devine Homes and did such a good job that it was difficult to pick just one winner. From bug hotels and chocolate fountains, to mazes, trampolines and orange shaped treehouses, the creativity would have impressed Alice in Wonderland.

The winner of the competition was Hattie, in reception, who will see her design come alive at the show home garden in spring 2019.

The design included a beautiful drawing of a family of gnomes, which the judges really liked.

There was a winner in each group as the judging was a near impossible task, with entries from almost every child in the school. The runners up impressed the judges at Devine Homes with a variety of designs, including coloured cobblestone paths, a toy car race track around the perimeter of the garden, pebble paths giving the garden a stately home feel, water features, a vegetable garden, a sparkling fish pond and chalk paving to football goals.

Louise Whitney, sales and marketing manager of Devine Homes, said: “This is the first time we have run this type of competition and we have been overwhelmed that the children have been so engaged in the project. We were really impressed with the creativity of the children.

“We enjoy engaging with the local community where we build and are delighted to have been able to be part of this project with Billingshurst Primary School.

“We look forward to the children visiting the show home. We plan to create a special board to display their work and in time all designs will be displayed in the window of Fowlers, our agents in the village.”

Jacquie Wattam, deputy head teacher of Billingshurst Primary School, said: “The project really captured the children’s imaginations and as ever the results amazed us thanks to their creativity and ingenuity.

“Initiatives like this give our pupils the opportunity to see their ideas become a reality, so we’re grateful to companies like Devine Homes for working with us to inspire our pupils.”