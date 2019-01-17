Billingshurst Macmillan Support Group receives donation from Ifold Golf The ladies in the picture are Clair Milton, captain (on left) and Brenda Holman, committee member and fundraiser (on right). Ray Chick, the treasurer, is receiving the cheque Billingshurst Macmillan Support Group has extended a huge thank you to the Ifold Golf ladies for raising £2,068.33. he sum was raised mainly through match fees, where a proportion was given to Macmillan, along with other fundraising events. Community clubs in Sussex could win a slice of £5,000 with Wall’s Pastry initiative