Billingshurst crash and search: What we know so far

Police have been scouring the Billingshurst area as they hunt for two men who left the scene of a crash.

Emergency Services are still at the scene of the collision which took place earlier this morning (May 24) just outside the village in Adversane.

For a detailed report of the incident see our previous story: Police helicopter called to Billingshurst after serious crash

Here’s what we know so far:

- At 10.40am emergency services were called to A29 Stane Street in Adversane after a Ford Fiesta collided with concrete barriers at the junction with Adversane Lane

- A woman was seriously injured in the crash

Police dog units were called in to help the search

- Two men who were travelling in the vehicle ran from the scene prompting a police search

- The National Police Air Service helicopter was called and searched the Billingshurst area along with ground officers and dog units

- The road remains closed in both directions causing severe delays in the area

- Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 quoting operation Arunside