Billingshurst blaze is put out, fire service confirm
Firefighters have put out a huge blaze which engulfed a sawmill in Billingshurst.
Wednesday, 20th October 2021, 1:49 pm
More than 12 hours after first being called to the inferno the fire service said crews from Worthing and Midhurst were still damping down hotspots at the saw mill in Haven Road, Five Oaks, this morning.
Fire and rescue teams from all over West Sussex were called to the blaze yesterday evening (October 19).
A spokeswoman for the fire service confirmed the A29, which was closed due to the incident, has now reopened.
But in an update she added: “The incident is now closed. One crew will re-visit the scene later on this afternoon to carry out an inspection and ensure all hotspots remain fully extinguished.”