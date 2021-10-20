Billingshurst blaze is put out, fire service confirm

More than 12 hours after first being called to the inferno the fire service said crews from Worthing and Midhurst were still damping down hotspots at the saw mill in Haven Road, Five Oaks, this morning.

Fire and rescue teams from all over West Sussex were called to the blaze yesterday evening (October 19).

A spokeswoman for the fire service confirmed the A29, which was closed due to the incident, has now reopened.

Photo: Eddie Mitchell