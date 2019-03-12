Billingshurst author tells of ‘fantastic feeling’ at his debut novel launch

A Billingshurst author has released his debut novel which is set to take children on a magical fantasy adventure.

The Ghosteleers, which is written by Philip Beicken, follows a telekinetic cat and his bungling owner Norman.

According to Philip their mission is to protect very special humans from harm by using their amazing ghostly powers.

The book, which features several lively characters, launched on Thursday, March 7 to coincide with World Book Day.

Philip said it didn’t sink in ‘until I was standing in the bookshop with my books on the shelves’.

He added: “Seeing kids pick it up and dive into it is a fantastic feeling.

“Children were coming in saying how excited they were.”

The book, aimed at seven to 12-year-olds, was written by Philip to be as action-packed as possible.

He said: “It’s full of fun and adventure.

“I wanted to make a book that was definitely not dull.

“It’s a fun, fast-paced adventure full of twists and turns and humour.”

Philip has been visiting several schools to promote the book.

He also held a booksigning at Waterstones in Horsham on Saturday.

Despite just launching his debut book, Philip has already begun work on his second novel.

Set to again feature Norman and his cat, he is currently a few chapters in to the sequel.

Philip added that the second in the series is ‘going to be more fun filled adventure’.

The Ghosteleers is available from most book sellers including Waterstones, Amazon, Foyles and Goodreads.