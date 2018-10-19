Billingshurst actor stars in new film in cinemas across the UK

A young Billingshurst actor is playing the lead role in a new British drama which hits cinema screens nationwide today.

Connor Swindells, 22, plays the part of a troubled young man called Adam who becomes a rap battle champion in the film entitled VS.

The rapidly-rising star has faced his own real-life battles after his mother died from bowel cancer when he was aged just six. “It’s been a rocky road,” he says.

And proud dad Ian adds: “He’s a very determined lad. He’s had it hard.”

Connor and his dad lived in West Chiltington before moving to Billingshurst when Connor’s grandmother died.

He attended Rydon School before going on to Steyning Grammar and developed a keen interest in boxing. But his boxing career came to an abrupt end when he suffered an injury.

After leaving school, his interest turned to acting. And his stage and screen career took off following a string of auditions after appearing in amateur theatre in Brighton. “It’s all worked out so far,” he says.

He also has a role in another film out this year, a thriller called Keepers which centres on lighthouse keepers on a rugged Scottish coastline.

“I’ve also just finished doing a show for Netflix called Sex Education with Gillian Anderson,” says Connor. “I’ve been very lucky.”