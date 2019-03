Thieves have targeted bicycles in burglaries in Billingshurst.

In one incident, a thief stole a bicycle after breaking into the garage of a house in Birch Drive, Billingshurst.

In a statement today, police revealed that the theft happened on February 24.

And, say police, another bike was stolen in a separate incident the following day. On that occasion, the cycle was taken from the garage of a house in Caffyns Rise, Billingshurst.