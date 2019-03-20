Big Crawley Sleepout to raise money to help the homeless

A mass sponsored sleepout will be held in Crawey town centre to raise money to help the homeless.

The Big Crawley Sleepout, which has been organised by Crawley Open House and YMCA Crawley, takes place tomorrow (Thursday, March 21).

Almost 90 people will take part.

Local businesses, councillors and members of the public are spending a night under the stars to raise vital funds so the two organisations can continue to help disadvantaged people.

The CEOs of both organisations and Mayor Carlos Portal Castro will be giving speeches at 8.15pm.

A spokesman said: “ With West Sussex County Council planning to cut housing related support funding from £6.3m now to £2.3m by 2020/21, and increasing demand for these services, it’s a really uncertain time for charities like these.

“Communities are powerful, and the message here is that they will help fight for Crawley Open House and YMCA Crawley. Funds raised will be split jointly between the organisations to help homeless and vulnerable people.”

Crawley Open House provides support and services for those suffering the effects of homelessness, unemployment, loneliness, discrimination, or other forms of social exclusion.

YMCA Crawley is part of YMCA DownsLink Group, a charity in Sussex and Surrey committed to helping young people. YMCA Crawley supports over 80 young people in housing crisis, helping with housing and employment opportunities.