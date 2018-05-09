Bennetts Road allotment sale returns for sixth year

Thanks to the fantastic locals of Horsham, the annual Bennetts Road allotment plant sale is now in its sixth year! Gates open to the public at 10am on May 26 and as usual we will be selling everything from herbs, flowers, hardy perennials, as well as vegetable and salad plants.

Rhubarb is still a firm favourite with locals and will be on sale – save the date and get there early to avoid disappointment! Due to popular demand, tomato plants, sweet peppers, cucumber and courgette plants will feature heavily.

It is well known now in the area that everything on sale is high quality at low cost, and the advice and help given on the day is second to none and comes from years of experience. If you’re not sure where to plant what you buy or how to grow it, the sellers, who are allotment members, can give you the information you need on the day.

There’s also a tea garden selling refreshments and homemade cakes, offering a chance to sit back with a cuppa and a slice of cake and enjoy the sunshine.

It’s a friendly atmosphere, a great neighbourhood event and lots of fun.

Chairman Peter Stallibrass said: “There’s never been a better time to have an allotment. It’s cheaper to grow your own food, better quality than you’ll get in the shops and nothing quite tastes the same as freshly grown vegetables picked and eaten only a few hours later.

“Not to mention all the exercise, fresh air and mental well-being you get from being outside. You always leave feeling refreshed and renewed. There’s a great deal of community spirit, purpose and friendship over the allotment – and I think anyone coming along to the plant sale can see just how much dedication members put in at the allotment.”

The local Horsham Montessori school also has a plot at the allotment.

Jacky Brown who runs the school believes it’s a crucial stage in a child’s development.

She said: “Children this young really appreciate nurturing and discovering, and it makes their stories, books and knowledge real.

“Their senses are stimulated by touch and smell. For many of our children with special needs, and settling in, the allotment is their comfort place, calm and beautiful all year round.”

The allotment is next to Bennetts Road playing field, off Brighton Road, and the Scout hut. For more about the sale or to enquire about available plots, visit the Facebook page BennettsRoad Allotment.