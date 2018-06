Winners of the Beeding in Bloom poster competition were announced on June 18.

Tricia Toe and Dawn Burrage visited Upper Beeding Primary School for assembly. Builder Ashley Dawe, who sponsors the competition, handed out prizes to the winners, Charlie Turner and Tia Knight from reception, Bonnie Taylor, Harry Plummer and Isla Kearney-Haynes from years one and two.

The posters are displayed in the shop windows at Beeding News and Beeding Pharmacy, in High Street, Upper Beeding.