Beeding in Bloom Open Gardens supports village floral displays

Beeding in Bloom Open Gardens saw 13 people in Upper Beeding welcome visitors from around the village and beyond.

This year’s event, held on Sunday, July 14, raised £431 for Beeding in Bloom and an additional amount for Beeding Church and other charities.

A front garden in Deacons Way

Some of the gardens had plants, stained glass, jams and preserves for sale, while others provided tea and cakes or glasses of Pimm’s and at least 85 people enjoyed the tour.

Beeding in Bloom provides colourful hanging baskets, containers and flower beds around the village and the money raised will support their efforts.

A garden in Church Lane