Bed and breakfasts in the South Downs celebrated by MP

An MP visited a traditional pub in West Chiltington recently to celebrate bed and breakfasts in the South Downs as part of National B&B Week (March 18-24).

Bill and Joan Edwards, who own The Five Bells Inn, welcomed Arundel and South Downs MP Nick Herbert to their pub where they also have five en-suite guest rooms for visitors.

Mr Herbert said: “It was a pleasure to meet Bill and Joan who provide such a warm welcome to their guests.

“The villages in and around the South Downs offer a wonderful variety of accommodation, and the traditional B&B is always a popular choice, not least for the promise of a good old English fry-up in the morning.

“I am pleased to highlight the wonderful places to stay here as part of National B&B week.”

There are more than 25,000 B&Bs, guesthouses and small family-run hotels in the UK. They represent a turnover of more than £2 billion a year.

In the South Downs, the visitor economy continues to be an important part of the income into the area, making up 10 per cent of the National Park’s businesses including food and beverage, arts and entertainment, and recreation.

Michael Ellis MP, Minister of Tourism, said: “Our B&Bs are world-class. Four of TripAdvisor’s top five B&Bs in the world are in Britain and this is something that we want to capitalise on.

“Britain is open for business and National B&B Week is a great opportunity for us to showcase this dynamic sector.

“I hope we can encourage even more people to support British tourism and experience the superb places on offer all across the nation.”

